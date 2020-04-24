Shocking video shows packed seafront as people breach distancing guidelines Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:18s - Published now Shocking video shows packed seafront as people breach distancing guidelines The photos show a totally packed seafront as fed up Brits head to the beach in crowds despite distancing guidelines.Hundreds of locals were seen strolling along the Hove seafront in East Sussex to enjoy the sunshine.The snap, taken Thursday at 6pm show Brits sitting on benches enjoying ice cream and group gatherings after temperatures soared to 23C.Earlier today (Fri) Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned it was still too soon for UK lockdown measures to be relaxed.Eyewitness Ben Maughan, 34, said: "It was just absolutely packed. "I usually go out for my evening run but it just wasn't safe. "The police just weren't doing anything and that was the shocking thing. "Usually they have been telling people sitting on a bench to move on or putting out BBQs. Just actual policing. "But they were just driving by on what looked like an ordinary Thursday summer's day. "Even the ice cream shop had reopened. It was as though lockdown had been lifted. "Everyone seems to have had enough of being coped up and wanted to get out to enjoy the weather. "I was watching Children in Need last night and saw photos of high streets and beaches completely empty."It was the exact opposite of what I had seen earlier that evening." 0

