Work smart, travel alone, eat out fast: South Korea outlines recovery plan

South Korea outlined guidelines on Friday (April 24) for a two-year return to normality.

They detail conduct in areas including workplaces, transport, restaurants, shopping and sports fixtures.

The country suffered the first major outbreak outside China but has been a role model in containing the disease.

The guidelines start with general rules such as hand washing, maintaining distance, regular temperature checks and disinfection.

Anyone who's traveled overseas within the past two weeks shouldn't go to work for some time.

And workplaces are strongly recommended to use video conferences, online training, remote working and flexible hours.

Passengers on public transport need to wear a mask and try booking a seat in empty rows.

Mobile payments should be used for taxis.

In shopping malls, customers should not test samples and should wait at least one meter behind others at checkouts.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control has reported just six new cases - the lowest since the peak of 909 on February 28.

And there have been no new deaths, so the toll remains at 240.

Authorities hope daily new cases will drop to zero in the coming days.

Widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps have enabled South Korea to limit the spread of the virus - with social distancing rather than lengthy lockdowns.

South Korea's Vice Health Minister told a briefing that some experts predict the virus will stay for up to two years - and that we have to accept the reality that life won't return to normal during that time.