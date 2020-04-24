Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Is 'herd immunity' a reliable option against the SARS-CoV-2 in India? | Oneindia News

Is 'herd immunity' a reliable option against the SARS-CoV-2 in India? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 11:03s - Published
Is 'herd immunity' a reliable option against the SARS-CoV-2 in India? | Oneindia News

Is 'herd immunity' a reliable option against the SARS-CoV-2 in India? | Oneindia News

We spoke to Dr Balram Rathish of the Warriors against Covid-19 group to understand herd immunity and whether this could act as a solution to the SARS-CoV-2.

Warriors against Covid-19 is a group of healthcare professionals from Kerala who have experience in an outbreak scenario and were part of the responders to the recent Nipah virus outbreak of 2019.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rajan_mohindra

RAJAN MOHINDRA @DrNitishRai @amitsurg Nitish sir, how long can the country be locked? More people will die because of hunger etc.… https://t.co/Al7mmaDqFi 1 day ago

christymaginn

christymaginn @QuinntisG @bpdoulas @verokert @stiwu92 @realworld_51 @DrWorktops @KSD371 @donie @brianstelter So there is not even… https://t.co/BfucOYPyqc 4 days ago

MarkSigmonSFSU

Mark Sigmon Without reliable testing, we have two choices. Shelter in place until a vaccine can be developed or allow the viru… https://t.co/gUcz07WTZg 4 days ago

jamesjenner2004

James Jenner @philipaball @DwdDave @TotherChris The herd immunity option is a fantasy. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps as many as… https://t.co/9nDCtFsGv5 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.