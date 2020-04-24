Lysol Maker Issues Warning Not to Drink Their Cleaning Products Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol and Dettol, is warning customers not to ingest its cleaning products, after President Trump suggested that ingesting disinfectants could help protect people against the coronavirus.

