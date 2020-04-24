Global  

Lysol Maker Issues Warning Not to Drink Their Cleaning Products Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol and Dettol, is warning customers not to ingest its cleaning products, after President Trump suggested that ingesting disinfectants could help protect people against the coronavirus.

Reckitt Benckiser, via statement Reckitt Benckiser, via statement President Trump made his remarks during Thursday's White House briefing.

President Trump, via statement CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta responded to Trump on CNN's 'Anderson Cooper 360' on Thursday.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, via CNN

