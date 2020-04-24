Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are now 38,652 coronavirus cases statewide and 1,492 confirmed deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raveenaujmaya

Raveen Aujmaya #Halabja Health Dept. announces two full recoveries from #Coronavirus. #TwitterKurds 1 hour ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 1,149 Coronavirus Cases.. https://t.co/JalXXcowjl https://t.co/Lbr4TwfE8h 12 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Case.. https://t.co/XahrMeiISy 14 hours ago

ItsmyworldMe

I am me RT @JaneDueker: Lisa Clancy’s campaign worker gets county council staff position, announces candidacy for Maplewood City Council, gets prom… 19 hours ago

KristianSather

Kristian A Sather💡#StayHome RT @KNX1070: #COVID19 Update for LA County: -68 additional deaths today. -1,081 new cases reported today.  - 17,508 positive cases in LA Co… 20 hours ago

KNX1070

KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO #COVID19 Update for LA County: -68 additional deaths today. -1,081 new cases reported today.  - 17,508 positive cas… https://t.co/Wf1CIbDLTo 20 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Allegheny #Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing County-Wide Total - Apr 23 @ 3:00 PM ET https://t.co/hpmF2YtLTL 22 hours ago

VOJay_Pgh

Vincent Johnson Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing County-Wide Total To 1,149 https://t.co/SMwLqQ6FAp #SmartNews 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.