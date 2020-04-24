Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492 Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:27s - Published now Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492 The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are now 38,652 coronavirus cases statewide and 1,492 confirmed deaths.