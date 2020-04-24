Noon COVID-19 Updates For April 24, 2020 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:08s - Published now Noon COVID-19 Updates For April 24, 2020 MDH reports 21 more deaths related to COVID-19, and nearly 3,200 confirmed cases in Minnesota (2:08). WCCO 4 News At Noon — April 24, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this