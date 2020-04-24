Game Sales Spike Amid COVID-19 Pandemic With an increasing number of people being forced to spend time at home because of lockdowns in various countries around the world, the gaming industry witnessed a significant boost in sales in March.

Nielsen's SuperData shows that digital revenue reached $10 billion for the month of March, making it the best month ever for digital spending.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' sold more digital units in one month than any other console game in history.

Sales of the game reached the five million mark.

'Doom Eternal' sold as many as three million units during the month of March, which is more than three times as many units 'Doom' sold during its launch in 2016.

Nielsen's SuperData also confirmed that spending increased 15 percent year-over-year for mobile games.