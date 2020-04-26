Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Online stores see increase in sales

Online stores see increase in sales

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Online stores see increase in sales

Online stores see increase in sales

Small businesses are cashing in with online shopping options, as in-person retail stores remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Online stores see increase in sales

VIRTUAL DOORS ARE WIDE OPEN.BUSINESSES LOCALLY...AND ACROSSTHE NATION ARE CASHING IN ON ASURGE OF ONLINE SHOPPING.IT'S BEING CALLED THE"SPENDEMIC".13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER SPOKE WITH LOCALBUSINESSES ABOUT HOW THEY'READJUSTING AND TRYING TO MAKE APROFIT.THIS FAMILIAR HUSTLE AND BUSTLEOF VALLEY MALLS - AND SHOPSARE A DISTANT MEMORYNON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSESREMAININ G CLOSEDIN THE SILVER STATETO STOPTHE SPREAD OF COVID-19HOWEVER RETAIL THERAPYISSTILL ALIVE WITH A QUICKCLICK NATS TYPINGACCORDING TO ADOBEANALYTICS....ONLINE SALES INTHE U-S WENT UP 25 PERCENT ONAVERAGE FOR DAILY SALES INMARCH, THE SPIKE IN ONLINESHOPPING IS LARGELY DUE TOONLINE GROCERY SALES.MANY STORES ARE TRANSITIONINGFROM BRICK AND MORTAR TOVIRTUAL ONES.THE BEAUTY KITCHEN BOUTIQUESELLS SKIN CARE PRODUCTSNOW FINDING A WAY TO STILLTHRIVE ONLINE ((SOT))DANIELLE KIRBY - BEAUTY KITCHENBOUTIQUE "ONLINE SALES HAVEGONE UP A LOT SINCE THIS HASHAPPENED" AND IT'S A SIMILARSTORY AT THE NIEVE MALANDRACLOTHING BOUTIQUE - AND THEIRVIRTUAL STORE IS BUSY.THE OWNER - EVEN ADJUSTING THESELECTION TO FIT THE TIMES((SOT)) NIEVE MALANDRA "I HADTO GEAR EVERYTHING MORE TOWARDSONLINE OBVIOUSLY AND CHANGE MYINVENTORY AND MY ADS TOWARDSMORE LOUNGEWEAR, STUFF YOU WANTTO WEAR IN THE QUARANTINE"NIEVE SAYS ALTHOUGH ONLINESALES ARE STILL POSSIBLE - THEIN - STORE EXPERIENCE ISSOMETHING SHE HOPES SHOPPERSWILL BE ABLE TO DO SOON((SOT)) NIEVE MALANDRA "I THINKWE'RE GOING TO SEE SORT OF AREACTION TO THESE TIMES WHEREPEOPLE ARE REALLY GOING TO WANTSOME SAD NEWS TONIGHT, THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.