Online stores see increase in sales Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:40s - Published 6 hours ago Online stores see increase in sales Small businesses are cashing in with online shopping options, as in-person retail stores remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

VIRTUAL DOORS ARE WIDE OPEN. BUSINESSES LOCALLY...AND ACROSS THE NATION ARE CASHING IN ON A SURGE OF ONLINE SHOPPING. IT'S BEING CALLED THE "SPENDEMIC". 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTIN CARTER SPOKE WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES ABOUT HOW THEY'RE ADJUSTING AND TRYING TO MAKE A PROFIT. THIS FAMILIAR HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF VALLEY MALLS - AND SHOPS ARE A DISTANT MEMORY NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES REMAINING CLOSED IN THE SILVER STATE TO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 HOWEVER RETAIL THERAPY IS STILL ALIVE WITH A QUICK CLICK ACCORDING TO ADOBE ANALYTICS....ONLINE SALES IN THE U-S WENT UP 25 PERCENT ON AVERAGE FOR DAILY SALES IN MARCH, THE SPIKE IN ONLINE SHOPPING IS LARGELY DUE TO ONLINE GROCERY SALES. MANY STORES ARE TRANSITIONING FROM BRICK AND MORTAR TO VIRTUAL ONES. THE BEAUTY KITCHEN BOUTIQUE SELLS SKIN CARE PRODUCTS NOW FINDING A WAY TO STILL THRIVE ONLINE DANIELLE KIRBY - BEAUTY KITCHEN BOUTIQUE "ONLINE SALES HAVE GONE UP A LOT SINCE THIS HAS HAPPENED" AND IT'S A SIMILAR STORY AT THE NIEVE MALANDRA CLOTHING BOUTIQUE - AND THEIR VIRTUAL STORE IS BUSY. THE OWNER - EVEN ADJUSTING THE SELECTION TO FIT THE TIMES NIEVE MALANDRA "I HAD TO GEAR EVERYTHING MORE TOWARDS ONLINE OBVIOUSLY AND CHANGE MY INVENTORY AND MY ADS TOWARDS MORE LOUNGEWEAR, STUFF YOU WANT TO WEAR IN THE QUARANTINE" NIEVE SAYS ALTHOUGH ONLINE SALES ARE STILL POSSIBLE - THE IN - STORE EXPERIENCE IS SOMETHING SHE HOPES SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO DO SOON NIEVE MALANDRA "I THINK WE'RE GOING TO SEE SORT OF A REACTION TO THESE TIMES WHERE PEOPLE ARE REALLY GOING TO WANT





