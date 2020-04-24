Friday at noon: 5,832 coronavirus cases in Alabama

Latest on the coronavirus in alabama you're looking at alabama's covid-19 data and surveillance dashboard in real time right now there are 56-hundred cases in that state.

48-thousand people were tested there are 197 reported deaths - ihme reported that alabama also reached its peak in the number of daily coronavirus deaths and right now 768 people are in the hospital and as for our local counties in alabama, marion county still leads with more than 65 coronavirus cases.

Pickens county is now above 45 for our viewers in alabama the state department of health has a 24 hour coronavirus hotline that you can call that number to call is 888-264- 2256 for prevention, tips and testing sites.

More and more