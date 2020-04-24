Global  

Government Covid-19 briefing: April 24

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Government Covid-19 briefing: April 24

Government Covid-19 briefing: April 24

Grant Shapps delivers the government's daily press briefing in which he speaks about plans to use drones to deliver medical supplies and the controversial 100,000 testing target.

