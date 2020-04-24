Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans 'are on pause' The baseball icon has revealed that he and his fiancee have decided to take a step back from their wedding planning due to the ongoing health crisis.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Alex shared: Alex admitted that with so much uncertainty surrounding the return to normality, they're having to be flexible with their plans.

The former sports star also insisted that safety is their overarching prioity.

He said: