Zoe Kravitz training for Catwoman in lockdown She is playing the role of Gotham City burglar Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves's upcoming take on the DC Comics superhero, 'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight.

Production on the movie is currently suspended but Zoe has been keeping in top shape to make sure she is prepared when filming resumes.

One added benefit of her rigorous exercise regime is that the workouts have been beneficial for Zoe's mental health.

She told Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast: