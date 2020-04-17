Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76.

The commanding centre-back won two league titles with Leeds during their most successful era, as well as an FA Cup and League Cup.

Hunter did not play during England's run to the 1966 World Cup final, but he was awarded a medal in 2009 along with other squad players and backroom staff.