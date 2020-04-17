Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76.

The commanding centre-back won two league titles with Leeds during their most successful era, as well as an FA Cup and League Cup.

Hunter did not play during England's run to the 1966 World Cup final, but he was awarded a medal in 2009 along with other squad players and backroom staff.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Norman Hunter: Leeds to name stand after club legend who died from coronavirus

Leeds United are to rename a stand at Elland Road in honour of club legend Norman Hunter, who died...
BBC News - Published

Leeds name South Stand in honour of club legend Norman Hunter

Leeds have announced that the South Stand at Elland Road will be renamed the Norman Hunter South...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

prving

Promotion 2010 RT @tphoto2005: Norman Hunter (Leeds United) at coach 70-'71 European Fair Cup Final, Leeds United (England) 1-1 Juventas (Italy) at Ellan… 27 minutes ago

graham_bloor

Graham Bloor 🤍💛💙 How about this for a Leeds United team with the surname beginning with the letter “H” David Harvey Kevin Hird Paul… https://t.co/woL55MTxPp 1 hour ago

barney___21

Barney V2 RT @tphoto2005: Leeds United captain Billy Bremner cereblates with Terry Cooper, Johnny Giles, Norman Hunter, Alan Clarke, Mick Jones '70-… 3 hours ago

PaddyLoiner

PaddyLoiner RT @tphoto2005: Norman Hunter (Leeds United) Manchester United vs Leeds United0-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester, UK on 30 Oct 1971 Photo… 7 hours ago

Jimmydewsbury67

JimmyLyons RT @tphoto2005: RIP Norman Hunter (Leeds United) Arsenal vs Leeds1-2 at Highbury in London, UK on 28 Aug 1973 Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi… 9 hours ago

Jimmydewsbury67

JimmyLyons RT @tphoto2005: Norman Hunter 6(Leeds United) and George Best(Manchester United) Manchester United vs Leeds United0-1 at Old Trafford in M… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:46Published
Former England international Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19 [Video]

Former England international Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19

Former Leeds United and England defender Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter has died at 76 after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:45Published