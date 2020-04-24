Global  

Eagles Add Blazing Speed With Selection Of Receiver Jalen Reagor In Round 1

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Eagles Add Blazing Speed With Selection Of Receiver Jalen Reagor In Round 1
Pat Gallen reports.
CoolCat_Connor

5 Months Til Kickoff (Offseason) RT @HisStankness: 1. Reagor is substantially faster than the 4.47 he ran at the combine. 2. He plays bigger than his size. 3. Is tough for… 17 hours ago

HisStankness

Stankius Slay 1. Reagor is substantially faster than the 4.47 he ran at the combine. 2. He plays bigger than his size. 3. Is tou… https://t.co/3rvKi6ITEl 17 hours ago

pasadenamama

pasadenamama RT @TheDraftNetwork: "Jalen Reagor is a dynamic football player with blazing speed and rapid acceleration..." @TheJoeMarino Eagles fans,… 18 hours ago

TheDraftNetwork

The Draft Network "Jalen Reagor is a dynamic football player with blazing speed and rapid acceleration..." @TheJoeMarino Eagles fan… https://t.co/HhExbyxGCW 19 hours ago

