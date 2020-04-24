Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

The first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night.

Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LittleEarl4

LittleEarl Hilarious. Jets & Giants heavy odds on all players for 2nd round pick? No one knows who either team will pick 6 hours ago

Avn_Red

Red So I don't know anything about these guys. That said, the Jets pick moved a car and was big as fuck. They didn't ev… https://t.co/itjxLXzVUD 21 hours ago

ConPow1124

Conor Powers 3 ⭐️ • I. Simmons 4th pick (+200) • o5.5 Bama players 1st round (+122) • Giants don’t draft O-line (+187) • Jets d… https://t.co/8fzud9wxdi 1 day ago

ScottsOnAir

Scott Seidenberg Final #NFLDraft bets. Make sure you line shop for best odds. Total WR over 5.5 1st Round Alabama players under 5.… https://t.co/baoowGAeHm 1 day ago

ScoresOdds

ScoresAndOdds.com RT @NJ_Gambling: The Giants need plenty of help, so several players would make sense at Pick 4. LB Isaiah Simmons along with OTs Tristan Wi… 2 days ago

NJ_Gambling

NJ Online Gambling The Giants need plenty of help, so several players would make sense at Pick 4. LB Isaiah Simmons along with OTs Tri… https://t.co/mfzR45o7TG 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.