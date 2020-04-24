Global  

What Does $0 Oil Mean For Canada, And The Oil Provinces?

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 03:22s - Published
With highways empty and flights grounded, the oil industry has been suffering.

Prices fell below zero in North America in April.

HuffPost senior business editor Daniel Tencer tells us if they’ll ever bounce back, and how Canada’s oil provinces will be impacted.

