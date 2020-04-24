Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It

Reuters is reporting that the U.S. coronavirus death toll has grown beyond 50,000.

Despite this fact, Georgia, Oklahoma, and a few other states are ready to reopen their economy.

A handful of states have taken the first tentative steps at reopening for business on Friday.

This is despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts.

Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses are open in Georgia now.

Georgia's Governor Kemp disregarded warnings that this could lead to more infections and deaths.