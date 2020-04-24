Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It

Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It

Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It

Reuters is reporting that the U.S. coronavirus death toll has grown beyond 50,000.

Despite this fact, Georgia, Oklahoma, and a few other states are ready to reopen their economy.

A handful of states have taken the first tentative steps at reopening for business on Friday.

This is despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts.

Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses are open in Georgia now.

Georgia's Governor Kemp disregarded warnings that this could lead to more infections and deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mmarcialeigh

Marcia Laning RT @BrianKempGA: ICYMI: Media Criticism of Governor Kemp for Reopening Georgia Is Dishonest and Hypocritical https://t.co/J39shiZtZ0 #gapol 5 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It: https://t.co/MpRHDhwwhH #Coronavirus 16 minutes ago

gance_linda

Linda Gance RT @TeriGRight: "Governor Kemp is not unusual or alone in the guidance he has put forth. However, he will clearly be standing alone to face… 16 minutes ago

mjgchick

Black Joya RT @AC360: Ex-pro wrestler and yoga instructor Diamond Dallas Page says he will not be reopening his gym tomorrow despite the announcement… 19 minutes ago

GiroSammy

Sammy Giro RT @GaryRayBetz: America has a moron for a president, but we in Georgia are doubly cursed with a moron as a governor as well in Brian Kemp.… 20 minutes ago

TikkiColes

Tikki🌊👿🏀☕ RT @DogginTrump: Georgia business owners to their idiot Governor Kemp Go***yourself. We'll open when we think its safe not because tr… 23 minutes ago

richfield65

Rosemary Wilkerson RT @MichaelJFell: Media Criticism of Governor Kemp for Reopening Georgia Is Dishonest and Hypocritical https://t.co/YqXBklXjlP #Columns 24 minutes ago

MichaelJFell

Michael J. Fell Media Criticism of Governor Kemp for Reopening Georgia Is Dishonest and Hypocritical https://t.co/YqXBklXjlP #Columns 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.