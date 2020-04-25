Global  

Saint Luke's testing drug to treat COVID-19

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:10s
EXPECT.ONE OF THE MOST DISTURBINGTHINGS ABOUT COVID-19 IS THEREARE NO KNOWN TREATMENTS.SCIENTISTS ARE RACING TO FINONE.THIS IS ONE DRUG THAT’S GETTINGATTENTION.DAPAGLIFLOZIIT’S NOT AN ANTI-VIRAL DRUG,IT’S A DIABETES DRUG.BUT IT HAS OTHER BENEFITS LIPROTECTING VITAL ORGANS FRDAMAGE CAUSED BY COVID-19.THIS DR. AT SAINT LUKE’S MIDAMERICA HEART INSTITUTE IS THEPRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR IN A NEWCLINICAL TRIAL OF THE DRUG,OFTEN REFERRED TO AS DAPPA.




