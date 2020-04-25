Bay Area MD Weighs In On Pulse Oximeters,Trump's Medical Recommendations Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published now Bay Area MD Weighs In On Pulse Oximeters,Trump's Medical Recommendations A Bay Area doctor talks to Liz Cook about a medical device surging in demand and some eyebrow-raising suggestions from President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this