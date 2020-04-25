Saints bulk up o-line in first round of NFL Draft

Global  

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Among all active quarterbacks, Drew Brees has the lowest career sack rate and the New Orleans Saints are planning to keep it that way for as long as he’s wearing a black and gold uniform.

- among all active quarterbacks..- drew brees has the lowest - career sack rate... and the new- orleans saints are- planning to keep it that way...- for as long as he's wearing a - black - and gold uniform.

- late last night... head coach - sean payton pulled the trigger,- on- michigan center cesar ruiz... - with the 24th overall pick... i- the 20-20 - n-f-l draft.- as the youngest interior- offensive lineman, in this- year's class... ruiz appears to- be well worth the first round - selection... despite the mild - surprise of leaving l-s-u - linebacker patrick queen, on th- board.- according to payton... the- saints didn't draft ruiz to be - back-up... and that larry - warford is going to have to - compete... at the guard - position.

- he also says both ruiz and last- year's second round - pick erik mc-coy... have the- flexibility to play either- center or guard.- -




