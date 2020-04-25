Saints bulk up o-line in first round of NFL Draft

- among all active quarterbacks..- drew brees has the lowest - career sack rate... and the new- orleans saints are- planning to keep it that way...- for as long as he's wearing a - black - and gold uniform.

- late last night... head coach - sean payton pulled the trigger,- on- michigan center cesar ruiz... - with the 24th overall pick... i- the 20-20 - n-f-l draft.- as the youngest interior- offensive lineman, in this- year's class... ruiz appears to- be well worth the first round - selection... despite the mild - surprise of leaving l-s-u - linebacker patrick queen, on th- board.- according to payton... the- saints didn't draft ruiz to be - back-up... and that larry - warford is going to have to - compete... at the guard - position.

- he also says both ruiz and last- year's second round - pick erik mc-coy... have the- flexibility to play either- center or guard.- -