US Stores To Face Shortages For Up To A Year And A Half

Global supply chain disruptions and unprecedented demand have triggered major shortages.

Though supply chains should be stabilized by summer, experts say some shortages could persist.

The length of extended shortage by experts was throughout the next year and a half.

Until a COVID-19 vaccine can prevent widespread transmission, supply chains will suffer.

The shortage will particularly affect factory and farm workers, according to Business Insider.

MaxFilby

Max Filby RT @MarkFerenchik: Supply chain issue means too many hogs but not enough pork. As consumers face meat shortages in grocery stores, Ohio far… 4 hours ago

MarkFerenchik

Mark Ferenchik Supply chain issue means too many hogs but not enough pork. As consumers face meat shortages in grocery stores, Ohi… https://t.co/FeuCqPehSN 4 hours ago

Judy82036461

Judy RT @YarnellSheila: Shutdown of Meat Processing Plants Causes Meat Shortages, Affects Hog Farmers, Restaurants, Grocery Stores: The Rundown… 5 hours ago

3NewsNowOmaha

KMTV 3 News Now Several big box grocery stores have announced limits on the amount of meat customers can purchase due to potential… https://t.co/gqWs9viWvL 13 hours ago

YarnellSheila

Sheila Yarnell Shutdown of Meat Processing Plants Causes Meat Shortages, Affects Hog Farmers, Restaurants, Grocery Stores: The Run… https://t.co/LHaHQLd3xN 16 hours ago

thestylepage

Cold Cream 'n' Roses Shutdown of Meat Processing Plants Causes Meat Shortages, Affects Hog Farmers, Restaurants, Grocery Stores: The Run… https://t.co/OqWJrrphhJ 18 hours ago

toddporter

toddporter As consumers face meat shortages in grocery stores, Ohio farmers are struggling to get their pigs to processors. So… https://t.co/9S3DM3xeNl 21 hours ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @Anthonyinkc: Still holding $LLIT face mask play and long. Some areas continue to face shortages and shoppers required to wear them in s… 21 hours ago


Coronavirus: 1,000-year-old mill brought back to life after lockdown baking sparks flour shortages [Video]

Swarms of Locusts Threaten Crops for Africa’s South Sudan, with Half Its Population Already Facing Food Insecurity [Video]

Swarms of Locusts Threaten Crops for Africa’s South Sudan, with Half Its Population Already Facing Food Insecurity

Farmers in South Sudan are trying to save this year’s crop and avoid a food shortage for parts of Africa due to huge swarms of locusts. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published