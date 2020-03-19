US Stores To Face Shortages For Up To A Year And A Half
Global supply chain disruptions and unprecedented demand have triggered major shortages.
Though supply chains should be stabilized by summer, experts say some shortages could persist.
The length of extended shortage by experts was throughout the next year and a half.
Until a COVID-19 vaccine can prevent widespread transmission, supply chains will suffer.
The shortage will particularly affect factory and farm workers, according to Business Insider.