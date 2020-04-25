Thommo: Eredivisie decision shouldn’t affect PL Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 hours ago Thommo: Eredivisie decision shouldn’t affect PL Phil Thompson says the decision to end the Dutch Eredivisie season early shouldn’t affect the Premier League and Liverpool’s chances of a first title in 30 years. 0

