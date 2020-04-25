United Airlines Requiring Flight Attendants To Wear Masks While On The Clock Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published now United is the first major United States carrier to adopt the requirement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend United Airlines Requiring Flight Attendants To Wear Masks While On The Clock HAVE BEEN INSIDE.THE GIRL MEANTIME IS IN STABLECONDITION.UNITED AIRLINES IS NOWREQUIRING ALL FLIGHTATTENDANTS TO WEAR FACE MAXAND OTHER COVERINGS WHILE ONDUTY.UNITED IS CARING 20 MASKS ONBOARD EACH FLIGHT, BUTATTENDANTS ARE ALLOWED TO WEARTHEIR OWN.UNITED IS THE FIRST MAJOR USCARRIER TO ADOPT THEREQUIREMENT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus Response: United Airlines Requiring Flight Attendants To Wear Masks While On The Clock https://t.co/gjmcz4B3KQ 1 minute ago Frommer's Which airline just put in place a rule requiring flight attendants to wear masks? https://t.co/79sz9D9ixB https://t.co/3x0CakGP3L 17 hours ago Patch Chicago United Airlines Requiring All Flight Attendants To Wear Masks https://t.co/SmsYNwik0y 18 hours ago FLOTUS SUPPORTER RT @Newsy: Unions representing flight attendants have welcomed the measure but want passengers to be required to wear masks too. https://t.… 18 hours ago Patch Illinois United Airlines Requiring All Flight Attendants To Wear Masks https://t.co/JmkcBIAlPf https://t.co/Z1h0Pp5TPv 18 hours ago Newsy Unions representing flight attendants have welcomed the measure but want passengers to be required to wear masks to… https://t.co/Xdi7tAFzV9 18 hours ago FOX 35 Orlando The Chicago-based carrier announced three significant changes this week – requiring flight attendants to wear face… https://t.co/NmVWesq3T0 19 hours ago remy RT @thepointsguy: United requiring all flight attendants to wear face coverings or masks https://t.co/JaM8qVs8Z6 21 hours ago