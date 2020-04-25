New York Antibody Test Indicates 13.9 Percent Had The Virus Within The State

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said a statewide antibody study found that 13.9 percent of New York City had the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the study tested 3,000 New York residents at grocery and big-box stores.

The study looked for antibodies in a person, which means they had the virus and have recovered from it.

African Americans and Latinos tested at 22.1 percent and 22.5 percent, which is twice the rate of whites in New York.

Cuomo pointed out the difference between those rates are a function of where people live and work.