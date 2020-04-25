Global  

New York Antibody Test Indicates 13.9 Percent Had The Virus Within The State

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said a statewide antibody study found that 13.9 percent of New York City had the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the study tested 3,000 New York residents at grocery and big-box stores.

The study looked for antibodies in a person, which means they had the virus and have recovered from it.

African Americans and Latinos tested at 22.1 percent and 22.5 percent, which is twice the rate of whites in New York.

Cuomo pointed out the difference between those rates are a function of where people live and work.

KushalS_363

Kushal RT @peterqueally: 13.9% of random healthy people in New York test positive for Covid 19 antibodies. Most likely contracted the virus and di… 1 day ago

peterqueally

Peter Queally 13.9% of random healthy people in New York test positive for Covid 19 antibodies. Most likely contracted the virus… https://t.co/KQsU0V6spk 1 day ago

SandraSBreen

Sandra 💔🇺🇸 RT @MSieron: @Terri101092 @GeorgeEliseo Especially in light of the antibody studies that have been done by Stanford and now, New York State… 2 days ago

SIProgressives

Staten Island For Bernie Sanders A recent study based on a random sampling of 3,000 New Yorkers indicates that as many as 1/5 of NY residents may al… https://t.co/MVcys5QHRr 2 days ago

MSieron

mike sieron @Terri101092 @GeorgeEliseo Especially in light of the antibody studies that have been done by Stanford and now, New… https://t.co/5ut05FWpI5 2 days ago

per_incuriam

James Wilson @omnicynical @chedwardes @Peston New York Times source indicates senior civil service. No doubt under political dir… https://t.co/YJEUPtLrU7 1 week ago

