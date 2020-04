Is Aaron Rodgers going to show Love the love?

GOODELL: THE GREEN BAY PACKERSSELECTJORDAN LOVE -- QUARTERBACKTHE STORIED FRANCHISE CHOSETHE BAKERSFIELD NATIVE TO BETHEIR QB OF THE FUTURE WITH ASHOCKING ANDEXCITING PICK.SOT - JORDAN LOVE - GREEN BAYPACKERS QUARTERBACK"FOR ME THE MOMENT I KNEW,SITTING THERE AND I SEE THEWISCONSIN NUMBERSO THAT'S WHEN I KNEW RIGHTTHERE."THE MOVE WAS A SURPRISE FOR MOSTIN WISCONSIN -- CONSIDERINGAARON RODGERS HAS 4 YEARS LEFTON HISCURRENT CONTRACTSOT - MATT SCHNEIDMAN - PACKERSREPORTER, THEATHLETIC"I WAS STUNNED, ABSOLUTELYFLABERGASTED AND I DON'T THINKTHATS ANOVERREACTION OF A TERM TO HOW IREACTED.15 YEARS AGO -- THE PACKERSDRAFTEDRODGERS TO REPLACE BRETT FAVRE-- IT SEEMS LIKE THE PACK HAVEDECIDED TOREPEAT HISTORY WITH LOVE.BUT HE'LL HAVE TO WAIT OUTNUMBER 12SOT - MATT SCHNEIDMAN - PACKERSREPORTER, THEATHLETIC"RODGERS HAS SAID PUBLICLY THATHE WANTS TO PLAY INTO HIS EARLY40'S, HEJUST TURNED 36 SO THATS FIVE ORSIX MORE YEARS."AS OF LAST NIGHT - THE CURRENTANDFUTURE QB'S HAD NOT SPOKEN AS OFLAST NIGHT BUT LOVE PLANS ONBECOMING ASTUDENTSOT - JORDAN LOVE"I'M ALREADY KNOWING THAT I'LLLEARN A LOT FROM AARON RODGERS,HES ONEOF THE GREATS OF THE GAME ANDKNOWS A LOT, KNOWS WHAT HESDOING AND HAS ALOT OF KNOWLEDGE AND ILL BE ABLETO JUST SIT BEHIND HIM AND PICKHIS BRAINAND GROW AS A PLAYER."WE KNOW THE STORY OF RODGERS ANDFAVRE -- TUMULTUOUS ANDUNFRIENDLY --AGING #4 WANTED NOTHING TO DOWITHTHE ROOKIE FROM CAL -WHO WASBENCHED FOR THREE SEASONS.SOT - MATT SCHNEIDMAN - PACKERSREPORTER, THE ATHLETIC"BRETT FAVRE BASICALLY SAID IDONT OWE YOU ANYTHING, YOU LEARNTHE ROPES YOURSELF, IM NOTTEACHING YOU.

THE MOSTINTERESTING STORYLINE IN GREENBAY WILL BE HOW IS AARON RODGERSGOING TO RESPOND TO THIS, IS HEGOING TO MENTOR HIM."THE FORMER LIBERTY STAR WILLHOPE FOR AWARMER WELCOME TO LAMBEAU FIELD.AND WHEN HIS TIME DOES COME,HE'LL BRINGTHIS.SOT - JORDAN LOVE"I'M A PLAYMAKER, ALWAYS READY TOMAKE PLAYS, YOU KNOW WHATEVER ISNEEDED.

I GOT A REALLY GOOD ARMID SAY, I GOT A LOT OFCONFIDENCE IN THATAND JUST A LOT OF COMPETITION.IN MOST YEARS, JORDAN LOVE WOULDALREADY BE ON HIS WAY TOWISCONSIN TO MEET THE FANS, TEAMAND MEDIA, BUT WITHTHE CORONAVIRUS IT SOUNDS LIKELOVE WILL BE A LOCAL GUY FOR ALITTLE BITLONGER.IN BAKERSFIELD, MATT LIVELY 23ABC SPORTS,CONNECTING YOU.