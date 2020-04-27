Global  

Nick Wright agrees with Favre, Rodgers won't end his career in Green Bay

Nick Wright agrees with Favre, Rodgers won't end his career in Green Bay

Nick Wright agrees with Favre, Rodgers won't end his career in Green Bay

Hall of Famer Brett Favre had a conversation with Aaron Rodgers post NFL draft, leading him to believe that the Green Bay Packers may have burned a bridge by bringing on Jordan Love, and Rodgers won't finish out his career in Green Bay.

Hear why Nick Wright agrees, and tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he thinks this is an example of some inconsistent decision making on the Packers' part.

