Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greg Jennings: There's no harm in Packers meeting back up QBs for Aaron Rodgers

Greg Jennings: There's no harm in Packers meeting back up QBs for Aaron Rodgers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Greg Jennings: There's no harm in Packers meeting back up QBs for Aaron Rodgers

Greg Jennings: There's no harm in Packers meeting back up QBs for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have conducted virtual meetings with Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love, two quarterbacks fresh out of college and entering the NFL Draft.

Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings wonder if it this move hints the Packers are planning a future without Aaron Rodgers.

Greg Jennings says this preparation makes sense, that the Packers are protecting themselves for when Aaron Rodgers decides to 'hang it up'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.