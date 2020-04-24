Nick Wright: Aaron Rodgers has carried the Packers' franchise for the last decade

Global  

Nick Wright is fired up after Green Bay Packers Columnist Bob McGinn suggests Matt LaFleur drafted Jordan Love because he “had enough of Aaron Rodgers’ act”.

Nick tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook why he is angry on Rodgers' behalf, and why he believes Rodgers has been carrying the Packers for many years, even with their refusal to give him offensive weapons.

