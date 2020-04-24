Colin Cowherd reacts to the Packers drafting Jordan Love: Aaron Rodgers 'does not feel loved' Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:14s - Published now Colin Cowherd reacts to the Packers drafting Jordan Love: Aaron Rodgers 'does not feel loved' The Green Bay Packers selected QB Jordan Love in the 1st round of last night's draft. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks this means for Aaron Rodgers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this