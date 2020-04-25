Global  

Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement

Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement

President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin showcased their ability to cooperate by issuing a rare joint statement.

The two presidents commemorated a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops.

The statement read: “The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause.” According to Reuters, the message comes amid rocky ties between the two countries.

The U.S.

