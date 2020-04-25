Global  

Extraction on Netflix - Shot By Shot

It's time to go behind the scenes of the Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Netflix Extraction (previously known as Dhaka) is an action thriller movie directed by Sam Hargrave and screenplay by Joe Russo.

It stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.

Tweets about this

dot_film

DotFilm (Dot.FILM) ‘Extraction’: How First-Time Director Sam Hargrave Pulled Off That Wild 12-Minute, One-Shot Action Sequence https://t.co/pmbg9Q44Er 13 minutes ago

whitelotus_flow

white lotus RT @ravipbhatiya: EXTRACTION @netflix MUST WATCH👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. How the***that 12 minutes one shot (seamless) fight sequence was executed.????… 13 minutes ago

kintan

Kintan Brahmbhatt Just watched the movie Extraction on Netflix - primary reason - it was shot in my hometown Ahmedabad (which is weir… https://t.co/v1V1g1V6cW 22 minutes ago

masontbaker_

mason baker Extraction on Netflix is beautifully shot. Check it out 26 minutes ago

Shryasb

Shreyas Hey @petermckinnon! Just wanted to tell you about this one, single, eleven-minute shot in the new movie Extraction… https://t.co/h8tT0w3OIM 36 minutes ago

ChantzKacey

ChantzKacey This new movie #Extraction on #Netflix is 🔥 for real! The constant moving one shot camera angles during the action… https://t.co/Y7eklE45ne 43 minutes ago

martinjfiler

SaintMartin Extraction on Netflix. High octane, little story but brilliantly shot. 12mins one-shot non-stop action sequence. O… https://t.co/zJTf17k5FR 43 minutes ago

CertlfiedMenace

Swervo Stan Account Extraction gotta be the worst movie on netflix...Chris hemsworth should have shot those fucking kids! 54 minutes ago

