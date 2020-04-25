320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published now 320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that 320,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Florida. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida PERCENTAGE OF POSITIVECORONAVIRUS CASES ISDECLINING. THE GOVERNOR SAYSNEW PEOPLE BEING TESTED AREPOSITIVE AT JUST OVER A SEVENPERCENT RATE... THE GOVERNORALSO SAID TODAY THE STATE WILLHAVE ACCESS TO ANTIBODYTESTING STARTING ON MAY 1-ST.DESANTIS SAYS THE STATE OFFLORIDA CONTINUES TO BE ON THELOWER END OF PEOPLE TESTINGPOSITIVE IN THE U-S/SOME OF THESE OTHER PLACESTHROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY HAVEBEEN AS HIGH AS 50 PERCENT,SOME OF THEM ARE STILL 30PERCENT, 25 PERCENT, BUT HEREYOU LOOK AT THE LAST WEEK, THEAVERAGE POSITIVITY RATE FORNEW INDIVIDUALS IS ABOUT 7.5PERCENT, SO THAT'S A GOOD SIGNTHAT THINGS ARE GOING IN AGOOD DIRECTION." THE GOVERNORADDED THE NUMBER OHOSPITALIZATIONS AND PEOPLE ININTENSIVE CARE IS ALSO GOINGDOWN IN THE STATE.CITY LEADERS





You Might Like

Tweets about this ♡Miranda♡ RT @DHSCgovuk: As of 9am 25 April, 640,792 tests have concluded, with 28,760 tests on 24 April. 517,836 people have been tested of which… 20 seconds ago alda gaillard RT @RealSaavedra: Joe Biden is lying again, as usual The administration promised 27 million tests would be in the market — not how many pe… 29 seconds ago HAMZADDEEN RT @__yellows: No one has been tested for Covid-19 for the past 3 days in Kano. No one has received any palliative in the state so far. P… 34 seconds ago James Lewis @jamamann1995 @bobclendenin @TedMcGee31 @skolanach @realDonaldTrump No. I didn't. I posted and article stating th… https://t.co/1FwWZ2Ykkn 2 minutes ago Alusi enwghi ilo. For the past say 1 week Anambra has been on 1 confirmed case. If they have tested many people and it's still 1 then… https://t.co/VHwJNFKfC1 2 minutes ago Clark Remington @asymmetricinfo Nursing facilities might have been inclined to put people who tested positive out on the street. Is… https://t.co/5LxWTL8lAa 3 minutes ago