Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida

320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published
320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida

320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida

Gov.

Ron DeSantis said Saturday that 320,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Florida.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

320,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida

PERCENTAGE OF POSITIVECORONAVIRUS CASES ISDECLINING.

THE GOVERNOR SAYSNEW PEOPLE BEING TESTED AREPOSITIVE AT JUST OVER A SEVENPERCENT RATE... THE GOVERNORALSO SAID TODAY THE STATE WILLHAVE ACCESS TO ANTIBODYTESTING STARTING ON MAY 1-ST.DESANTIS SAYS THE STATE OFFLORIDA CONTINUES TO BE ON THELOWER END OF PEOPLE TESTINGPOSITIVE IN THE U-S/SOME OF THESE OTHER PLACESTHROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY HAVEBEEN AS HIGH AS 50 PERCENT,SOME OF THEM ARE STILL 30PERCENT, 25 PERCENT, BUT HEREYOU LOOK AT THE LAST WEEK, THEAVERAGE POSITIVITY RATE FORNEW INDIVIDUALS IS ABOUT 7.5PERCENT, SO THAT'S A GOOD SIGNTHAT THINGS ARE GOING IN AGOOD DIRECTION." THE GOVERNORADDED THE NUMBER OHOSPITALIZATIONS AND PEOPLE ININTENSIVE CARE IS ALSO GOINGDOWN IN THE STATE.CITY LEADERS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Desolationway

♡Miranda♡ RT @DHSCgovuk: As of 9am 25 April, 640,792 tests have concluded, with 28,760 tests on 24 April. 517,836 people have been tested of which… 20 seconds ago

GaillardAlda

alda gaillard RT @RealSaavedra: Joe Biden is lying again, as usual The administration promised 27 million tests would be in the market — not how many pe… 29 seconds ago

hamxaaminu

HAMZADDEEN RT @__yellows: No one has been tested for Covid-19 for the past 3 days in Kano. No one has received any palliative in the state so far. P… 34 seconds ago

J_A_Lewis86

James Lewis @jamamann1995 @bobclendenin @TedMcGee31 @skolanach @realDonaldTrump No. I didn't. I posted and article stating th… https://t.co/1FwWZ2Ykkn 2 minutes ago

valjoze

Alusi enwghi ilo. For the past say 1 week Anambra has been on 1 confirmed case. If they have tested many people and it's still 1 then… https://t.co/VHwJNFKfC1 2 minutes ago

hoosierdasein

Clark Remington @asymmetricinfo Nursing facilities might have been inclined to put people who tested positive out on the street. Is… https://t.co/5LxWTL8lAa 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.