Tampa Bay Bucs picks are in from the 2020 NFL Draft

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tampa Bay Bucs picks are in from the 2020 NFL Draft
Tampa Bay Bucs picks are in from the 2020 NFL Draft
Tweets about this

LockedOnNFLNet

Locked On NFL Network RT @DH82_Bucs: #Bucs pick LB, Chapelle Russell from Temple. Temple and Nebraska in consecutive picks for Tampa Bay. I'm sure that's a coinc… 1 hour ago

DH82_Bucs

David Harrison #Bucs pick LB, Chapelle Russell from Temple. Temple and Nebraska in consecutive picks for Tampa Bay. I'm sure that'… https://t.co/8K2H4neplm 1 hour ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News BUCS DRAFT🏈 Tampa Bay picks running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, from Vanderbilt, in the third round of the NFL Draft. DR… https://t.co/VgagJai8Va 21 hours ago

JonathanMagui10

Jonathan Maguire RT @abcactionnews: WELCOME TO TAMPA🏈 Bucs pick defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., from Minnesota, in the second round of the NFL Draft.… 23 hours ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News WELCOME TO TAMPA🏈 Bucs pick defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., from Minnesota, in the second round of the NFL Dra… https://t.co/rVTJVQLgxV 23 hours ago

MastEmily

emily mast Tampa Bay picks Antoine Winfield Jr. for their 2nd round pick in the NFL draft. Winfield is a Defensive Back from M… https://t.co/H55S7rWhPp 1 day ago

EYEZ_218

Eyez RT @gregauman: NFL transactions show that Bucs reinstated Rob Gronkowski from the reserve-retired list today, so he now counts toward Tampa… 2 days ago

DennisKPIX

Dennis O'Donnell 49ers trade with Tampa, 49ers will pick 14. Bucs picks are gonna be intriguing. Brady is watching from David Kramer's house 2 days ago

