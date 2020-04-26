Tampa Bay Bucs picks are in from the 2020 NFL Draft



Tweets about this Locked On NFL Network RT @DH82_Bucs: #Bucs pick LB, Chapelle Russell from Temple. Temple and Nebraska in consecutive picks for Tampa Bay. I'm sure that's a coinc… 1 hour ago David Harrison #Bucs pick LB, Chapelle Russell from Temple. Temple and Nebraska in consecutive picks for Tampa Bay. I'm sure that'… https://t.co/8K2H4neplm 1 hour ago ABC Action News BUCS DRAFT🏈 Tampa Bay picks running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, from Vanderbilt, in the third round of the NFL Draft. DR… https://t.co/VgagJai8Va 21 hours ago Jonathan Maguire RT @abcactionnews: WELCOME TO TAMPA🏈 Bucs pick defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., from Minnesota, in the second round of the NFL Draft.… 23 hours ago ABC Action News WELCOME TO TAMPA🏈 Bucs pick defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., from Minnesota, in the second round of the NFL Dra… https://t.co/rVTJVQLgxV 23 hours ago emily mast Tampa Bay picks Antoine Winfield Jr. for their 2nd round pick in the NFL draft. Winfield is a Defensive Back from M… https://t.co/H55S7rWhPp 1 day ago Eyez RT @gregauman: NFL transactions show that Bucs reinstated Rob Gronkowski from the reserve-retired list today, so he now counts toward Tampa… 2 days ago Dennis O'Donnell 49ers trade with Tampa, 49ers will pick 14. Bucs picks are gonna be intriguing. Brady is watching from David Kramer's house 2 days ago