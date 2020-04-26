BARKSKINS Trailer

BLOOD.

LAND.

EMPIRE.

BARKSKINS examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war.

Likely suspects abound -- the English, the Hudson's Bay Company and a band of Kanien'keha:ka (Iroquois) possibly in league with the English looking to drive the French from the territory -- but who or what brought these settlers to such a tragic end?

National Geographic's new eight-part limited series, BARKSKINS, created by Elwood Reid and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Annie Proulx, transports viewers to the wild frontier of the late 17th century.

Directed by: David Slade (premiere episode) Starring: David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Aneurin Barnard, James Bloor, Christian Cooke, Thomas M.

Wright, Zahn McClarnon, David Wilmot, Tallulah Haddon, Kaniehtiio (Tiio) Horn, Lily Sullivan Release date: May 25, 2020 (on Nat Geo)