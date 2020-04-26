Global  

Taylor. Whittaker sign as undrafted free agents

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:07s - Published
J.J. Taylor leaps for a touchdown against Oregon in 2018
OF THE NFL DRAFT.

NO WILDCATSSELECTED IN ANY OF THE SEVENROUNDS BUT A COUPLE HAVE FOUNDHOMES.

IN FACT JJ TAYLORS HASSIGNED AS AN UNDRAFTED FREEAGENT WITH THE SIX TIME SUPERBOWL CHAMPION NEW ENGLANDPATRIOTS.

HIS CALIFORNIA HIGHSCHOOL WAS THE FIRST TO REPORTTHAT.

VO EARLIER THE ARIZONACARDINALS SELECTED ASU RUNNINGBACK ENO BENJAMIN IN THE 7THROUND TAYLOR.

BENJAMIN BECOMESTHE FIRST SUN DEVIL TO BESELECTED SINCE THE LATE PATTILLMAN IN 1998.

VO BUT THECARDINALS ARE BRINGING IN ONEWILDCAT, SIGNING DEFENSIVEBACK JACE WHITTAKER TO A FREEAGENT CONTRACT.

IT WAS UTAHLEADING THE PAC12 WITH SEVENDRAFTEES.

FOUR FOR OREGON.OREGON STATE, UCLA, COLORADO,AND CAL EACH WITH THREE.

ASU,STANFORD, USC, AND WASHINGTONWITH 2, WASHINGTON STATE WITHONE, AND NO WILDCATS.

TAG INOTHER SPORTS NEWS, THE NBA ISALLOWING TEAMS TO OPEN UPPRACTICE FACILITIES IN STATESWHERE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS HAVEEASED STAY AT HOMERESTRICTIONS.

IT COULD BE THEFIRST STEP TO THE LEAGUERESTARTING.

IM JAS




