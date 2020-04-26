Global  

Anger in Mogadishu after police kill civilian in COVID-19 curfew

Anger in Mogadishu after police kill civilian in COVID-19 curfew

Anger in Mogadishu after police kill civilian in COVID-19 curfew

Protests in Somalia after fatal shooting of at least one person by police enforcing coronavirus-related restrictions.

