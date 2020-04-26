Zimbabwe food crisis worsens with COVID-19 lockdown extension Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published now Zimbabwe food crisis worsens with COVID-19 lockdown extension Concerns in Zimbabwe that a lockdown extension will worsen a food crisis already affecting half the population. 0

