Johnson returns to No 10 amid calls to ease coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Boris Johnson is set to take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak when he returns to Downing Street on Monday after recovering from the disease.

The Prime Minister was said to be “raring to go” after spending the past two weeks recuperating at his official country residence Chequers.

