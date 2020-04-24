Global  

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister is in good shape

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "in good shape", taking calls and speaking to colleagues, but a decision on his return to work has not yet been made.

Johnson spent a week in hospital with Covid-19 earlier this month.

He is still convalescing at his country retreat.

