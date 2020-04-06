Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab arrive at Downing Street

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have arrived at Downing Street to attend this morning's Cabinet meeting on Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital after being admitted for tests last night, but is understood to still be leading the Government's response.

Report by Etemadil.

