Dr. Fauci: Testing Needs To Double

Alex Brandon/AP Testing for the novel coronavirus needs to be doubled before the US can consider easing restrictions in order to reopen the economy, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious disease, said that the US is conducting 1.5 to 2 million tests per weeks and that it should probably "get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks." The US has tested about 1.5% of its total population for the novel coronavirus so far.