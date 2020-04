James Bond CASINO ROYALE movie (2006) - Clip - Mollaka Chase Plot synopsis: After earning 00 status and a licence to kill, Secret Agent James Bond sets out on his first mission as 007.

Bond must defeat a private banker funding terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker at Casino Royale, Montenegro.

Director: Martin Campbell Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Paul Haggis Stars: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen