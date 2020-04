Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital opens as part of COVID-19 patient surge plan

PATIENTS WITH THECORONAVIRUS..

TOMORROW, THEBALTIMORE CONVENTION CENTEROPENS UP AS A FIELD HOSPITALFOR POSITIVE PATIENTS.

WMA━2NEWS' ABBY ISAACS EXPLAINSWHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE CITYAND THE PANDEMIC.LOOK LIVE THIS FIELD HOSPITALAT THE BALTIMORE CONVENTIONCENTER IS PART OF THEGOVERNORFOR THE INCREASING NUMBER OFCOVI━19 POSITIVE PATIENTS&.AND A BULIDING BLOCK TO STARTHIS RECOVERY PLAN.━ THEBALTIMORE CONVENTION CENTER,NOW HOMúE TO A 250 BEDHOSPITAL TO HELP COVI━19POSITIVE PATIENTS RECOVER.

THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICALSYSTEM AND JOHNS HOPSKINSMEDICINE WILL C━ MANAGE THEFIELD HOSPITAL& STAFFED WITHOVER A THOUSAND HEALTH CAREWORKERS.

THE TWO MAJOR HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS SAY THEY PUTCOMPETITION ASIDE TO HELPCOMBAT THE PANDEMIC BYEXPANDING THE CITYCAPACITY.

HOGA━ Completelystaffed and set up and will beadmitting those patients whono longer requirehospitalization but need alocation to compete their careand fully recover GOVERNORLARRY HOGAN AND THE UNVIERSITYOF MARYLAND MEDICAL SYSTEMPRESIDENT ADDRESSED THEHOSPITAL CAPACITY SURGE IN APRESS CONFERENCE LAST WEEK.UMMS President and CEO MohanSuntha━ We have been ableto leverage the resources thatdefine our health system bybringing to bear, humancapitol, resources andtechnology to where the neeis greatest.

THIS FIELDHOSPITAL IS ONE STEP TOWARDSHEALTH AND SAFETY..

A STEPTOWARDS NORMALCY.

INCREASINGHEALTH CARE CAPACITY TO CAREFOR THE INCREASING NUMBER OFPATIENTS IS ONE OF THE THINGSHOGAN SAYS HAS TO BE DONEBEFORE HE CAN START LIFTINGSOCIAL DISTANCINGRESTRICTIONS.

WITH THE OPENINGOF A FIELD HOSPITAL AT THEBALTIMROE CONVENTION CENTER,THE STATE GETS A LITTLE CLOSETOWARDS COMPLETING GOVERNORLARRY HOGANS SURGE PLAN.HOGA━ We are now on track tonot only reach but actuallyexceed our goal of 6,000additional beds by reaching asurge capacity of more than6700 new beds in the comingweeks LOOKLIV━ THE FIELDHOSPITAL IS NOT AN ICU, ITFOR POSITIVE PATIENTS THAT ARERECOVERING.

THEY WILL BETRANSFERRED HERE FROM OTHERLOCAL HOSPITALS.

