MGH To Test 1,000 Random Boston Residents For Coronavirus Antibodies Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:51s - Published now MGH To Test 1,000 Random Boston Residents For Coronavirus Antibodies The research will hopefully show how much the virus silently spreads. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bryan O'Donoghue #LockItDown #StayTheFuckHome 30% of Chelsea Boston residents in a random study test positive for antibodies. https://t.co/OIIDS8yskB 6 days ago Kenzie Bok Agreed! Waiting for essential wider testing, we need the state to test a representative random sample of residents,… https://t.co/YthLxiUma5 1 week ago