Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MGH To Test 1,000 Random Boston Residents For Coronavirus Antibodies

MGH To Test 1,000 Random Boston Residents For Coronavirus Antibodies

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:51s - Published
MGH To Test 1,000 Random Boston Residents For Coronavirus Antibodies

MGH To Test 1,000 Random Boston Residents For Coronavirus Antibodies

The research will hopefully show how much the virus silently spreads.

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

0xB0D

Bryan O'Donoghue #LockItDown #StayTheFuckHome 30% of Chelsea Boston residents in a random study test positive for antibodies. https://t.co/OIIDS8yskB 6 days ago

KenzieBok

Kenzie Bok Agreed! Waiting for essential wider testing, we need the state to test a representative random sample of residents,… https://t.co/YthLxiUma5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.