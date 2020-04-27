Global  

Tucson's Alex Bowman wins virtual race at Talladega

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Alex Bowman's No.

88 car does a burnout after winning a virtual race at Talladega.

ACCIDENT IN SUNDAY.S NASCARVIRTUAL RACE AT TAALADEGA.THATS JEFF GORDON GOINGAIRBORNE.

HES OK BECAUSE ITSJUST DRIVERS RACING FROM ASIMULATOR IN THEIR HOMES.TUCSONS ALEX BOWMAN WINS THEGEICO 70 IN A THREE-WIDEFINISH ITS BOWMANS FIRSTI-RACE WIN.

HE.

LATER JOKED ONTWITTER... IM LEGITIMATELYCONFUSED HOW THIS HAPPENED.ALSO DRIVER RYAN NEWMAN WHOHAD THAT VICIOUS ACCIDENT ATDAYTONA... SAYS HE IS READY TORETURN TO RACING.

IM JASONBARR.

KGUN9.




