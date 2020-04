The sky last night?

You're not alone.

Dozens of w-l-f-i viewers reported in and sent us photos of a "line of lights" they saw in the sky.

No worries, it doesn't appear to be aliens.

The national weather service in indianapolis says it was most likely starlink satellites.

Space-x launched 60 satellites wednesday into orbit.

The project is hoping to bring cheap internet to remote areas.

The n-w-s says the satellites usually travel in a straight