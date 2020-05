Cate Blanchett's role as 1970s anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly has opened her eyes to the slow progress of the women's rights movement.



Recent related videos from verified sources Actor Talia Balsam Was Nervous To Take On The Lead In The Indie Drama, “South Mountain”



“South Mountain” star Talia Balsam, who has had roles in shows like HBO's "Divorce" and Hulu's "Mrs. America," describes the challenges of playing such an intense role with only 11 days of prep... Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Actress Talia Balsam Speaks On The Drama Film, "South Mountain"



"South Mountain" follows Lila (Talia Balsam), an artist who teaches at a community college and has built a modest rural paradise with her husband, Edgar (Scott Cohen). Soon after their teen daughters.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 16:00 Published 2 weeks ago