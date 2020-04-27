Drone footage shows sand tribute for key workers during COVID-19 Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published now Drone footage shows sand tribute for key workers during COVID-19 This amazing drone footage shows a couple creating a creative tribute to key workers - by writing 'thank you' in huge letters across a beach under a rainbow flag. Matthew Kenworthy Gomes, 35, and his husband Nathaniel, 30, came up with the idea on Thursday morning whilst out for a jog along the beach. And by that afternoon, the couple were hard at work, along with artist Pat Fete, writing the letters in the sand across Towan beach in Newquay, Cornwall. At the centrepiece of the tribute message, which took four hours to create, sits a huge rainbow flag, belonging to Cornwall Pride - the second largest pride flag in the UK. Above the flag, the writing in the sand reads 'Key workers', and underneath, it reads 'Thank You' and 'Meur Ras' - which means 'thank you' in the Cornish dialect. Matthew, who is one of the organisers of Cornwall Pride along with husband Nathaniel, said: "I think that the rainbow flag is such a fantastic and important symbol of hope. "It's a really important message to share out, especially now. "Cornwall Pride has the second largest pride flag in the UK, and we wanted to share it in solidarity with the NHS and other key workers. "We started the tribute with the flag, which we curved into the shape of a rainbow on the beach, to get all the colours and work out how big the writing needed to be. "Then we went to get our rakes and Pat wrote the letters into the sand. "We were very cautious of keeping a safe distance between us, and we made sure to disinfect the equipment and wash our hands when we were changing the equipment over." Matthew added: "As organisers of Cornwall Pride, we have close links with Devon and Cornwall Police, so we checked with them whether it was okay and safe to do this. "They were very excited for us to be able to do it, and create this tribute." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Drone footage shows sand tribute for key workers during COVID-19 This amazing drone footage shows a couple creating a creative tribute to key workers - by writing 'thank you' in huge letters across a beach under a rainbow flag. Matthew Kenworthy Gomes, 35, and his husband Nathaniel, 30, came up with the idea on Thursday morning whilst out for a jog along the beach. And by that afternoon, the couple were hard at work, along with artist Pat Fete, writing the letters in the sand across Towan beach in Newquay, Cornwall. At the centrepiece of the tribute message, which took four hours to create, sits a huge rainbow flag, belonging to Cornwall Pride - the second largest pride flag in the UK. Above the flag, the writing in the sand reads 'Key workers', and underneath, it reads 'Thank You' and 'Meur Ras' - which means 'thank you' in the Cornish dialect. Matthew, who is one of the organisers of Cornwall Pride along with husband Nathaniel, said: "I think that the rainbow flag is such a fantastic and important symbol of hope. "It's a really important message to share out, especially now. "Cornwall Pride has the second largest pride flag in the UK, and we wanted to share it in solidarity with the NHS and other key workers. "We started the tribute with the flag, which we curved into the shape of a rainbow on the beach, to get all the colours and work out how big the writing needed to be. "Then we went to get our rakes and Pat wrote the letters into the sand. "We were very cautious of keeping a safe distance between us, and we made sure to disinfect the equipment and wash our hands when we were changing the equipment over." Matthew added: "As organisers of Cornwall Pride, we have close links with Devon and Cornwall Police, so we checked with them whether it was okay and safe to do this. "They were very excited for us to be able to do it, and create this tribute."





You Might Like

Tweets about this