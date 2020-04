"I did what I could.

I hope people heard the message," he said after Reuters watched him handing out so-called red, yellow, and green cards on the streets of the town of Nabeul.

With a mask covering his face, and blowing into his referee's whistle, he hands out the penalties synonymous with sports including soccer and handball.

Etili says he takes to the streets to do his little part every day.

"I hope they take care of themselves and understand that this virus is very dangerous."