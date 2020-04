Brad Montague On Book "Becoming Better Grownups" Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 07:10s - Published now Brad Montague On Book "Becoming Better Grownups" The author talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new book, who taught him how to fly when he was a kid, the evolution of kids media, and embracing the kid inside of him. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this